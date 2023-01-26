Swipe (SXP) Trading Up 13.6% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001269 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $140.24 million and approximately $32.65 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00403078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,533.67 or 0.28289717 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00588338 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 552,749,665 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

