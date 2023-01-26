Sycomore Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $227.94. The company had a trading volume of 262,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average of $241.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

