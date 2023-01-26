Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270.10 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.37). 6,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.40).

Tandem Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.12.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Group

In other Tandem Group news, insider Peter Kimberley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £3,200 ($3,961.87).

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Further Reading

