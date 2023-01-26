TD Securities Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. TD Securities currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of ATUS opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

