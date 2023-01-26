TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.57 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.57 EPS.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.04. 1,000,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.93. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

