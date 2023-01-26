TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.57 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.04. 1,000,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.09.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

