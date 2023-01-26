TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $212.82 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00078288 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00056657 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010746 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024971 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004408 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000223 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,286,263 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,976,940 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.