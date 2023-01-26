Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.60 billion. Textron also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 497,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

