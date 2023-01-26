The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 76.8% in January

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 46,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,016. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 61,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

