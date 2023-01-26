The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.26 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $324.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

