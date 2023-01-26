The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $8.89.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 6.92%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

