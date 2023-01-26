The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $895.00

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 895 ($11.08) and traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($10.92). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.08), with a volume of 35,892 shares changing hands.

The Scottish Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 895 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 873.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. The company has a market cap of £592.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.18.

The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

