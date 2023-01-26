TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the December 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPCO Stock Up 9.8 %

OTCMKTS GRAMF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 132,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,287. TPCO has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

