Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,976,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.81. 2,253,983 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81.

