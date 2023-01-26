Truadvice LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,392 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 6,488,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

