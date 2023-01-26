U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

USB traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $48.65. 3,707,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,358,000 after buying an additional 532,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 148.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 398,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

