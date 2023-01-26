United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Down 66.0% in January

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
United Community Banks Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $27.63.
About United Community Banks
