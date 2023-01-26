United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Down 66.0% in January

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

