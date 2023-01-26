Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.84. 7,543,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,978,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

