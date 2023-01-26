V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $367.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

