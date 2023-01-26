Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.
Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
