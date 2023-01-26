Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,028,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.16. 362,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

