Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 178.7% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the December 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 2,606,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,005. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $80.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

