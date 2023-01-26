Venus BUSD One Day Volume Reaches $27.72 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.84 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.49 or 0.28341840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00588792 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02182591 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $31,070,830.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.