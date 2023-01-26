Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.80. 53,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,947. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.05.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $1,197,131. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

