VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIA optronics stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.26% of VIA optronics worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VIA optronics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 10,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIA optronics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.
VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
