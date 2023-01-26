VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.00. 10,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

