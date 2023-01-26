Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,151. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.