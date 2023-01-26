Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,151. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
