Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $5.44. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 947,439 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vuzix to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vuzix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Insider Transactions at Vuzix

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 383.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $83,591 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vuzix by 75.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,519 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

