Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

