Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.7 %

WY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

