Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 641,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.0% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $317.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.