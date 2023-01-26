Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 4.9%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 374,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,494,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £6.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westminster Group news, insider Mark Hughes purchased 855,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £17,100 ($21,171.23).

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Featured Stories

