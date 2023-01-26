Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE WHG opened at $13.27 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.