Windsor Group LTD Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $177.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.