Windsor Group LTD Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 341,384 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 477,853 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

