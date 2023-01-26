Windsor Group LTD Purchases 4,741 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.99. 206,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.