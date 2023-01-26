Windsor Group LTD Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.27. 219,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,804. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

