WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Hits $87.33 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. WINkLink has a market cap of $87.33 million and $11.75 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009107 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $11,633,625.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

