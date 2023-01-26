Wirtual One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,345.29 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $38,345.29 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

