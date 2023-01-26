WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (WBAL)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.