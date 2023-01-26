WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a growth of 2,956.4% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 4,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,137. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

