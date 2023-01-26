Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.14 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.14 billion and approximately $86,769.58 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,911,595 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35391146 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $82,289.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

