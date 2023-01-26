Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. 592,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,599,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 161.24% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,228,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 898,486 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

