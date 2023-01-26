Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 1,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Xero Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

About Xero

(Get Rating)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.