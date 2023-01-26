Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 879,240 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $26,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 122,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,392. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.