Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 86,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.75% of Reading International worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the third quarter worth $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,602. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

