Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. 1,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

