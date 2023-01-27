19,645 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

NYSE CL traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,110. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

