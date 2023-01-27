1peco Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,533.50 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $43.57 million and approximately $1,533.50 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1peco

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

