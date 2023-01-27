2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.06. Approximately 333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.